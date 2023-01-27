Quantum 235 – Promises, Promises…..

In this week’s Quantum we look at the extent of failed promises. Jacinda Ardern; the decline of Japan; Is China spying on you?; Wagner v’s Mozart; Al Gore’s meltdown; Beyonce falls out with LGBT; does Biblical teaching lead to Trans suicides?; Dave Crosby – teach your children well; Malta and where Conversion Therapy laws are going; Scooby Doo goes Woke; Rejecting Biblical teaching on sex doesn’t lead to happiness; Alice Springs and Alcohol; Andy Murray and Darvel; Sister Lucille Randon and the promise of eternal life; Immortal, Invisible.

