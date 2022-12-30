Quantum 231 – That Was the Year that Was – 2022 in 10 Countries and 10 Songs

In this final Quantum of the year we look at ten of the main world events in ten countries – through ten songs from my top 20 Spotify songs for 2022…The UK (The Imagined Village) , Pakistan (ZZ Top) , The Netherlands (Pink Floyd, South Africa (Bach), the USA (Barry Macguire), Iran (Leonard Cohen), Argentina (Runrig), Australia (Christy Moore), Ukraine (the Rolling Stones) and China (George Thorogood)…..and we finish with Bach’s St Matthews Passion.

All the songs are on my Spotify Top 20 play list for 2022 –

All the stories have been covered in our podcasts over the past year. Have a great New Year!

