Quantum 230 – The Messiah – a Christmas Special

As we approach Christmas we see the need for the Messiah.   With the help of Handal we look at Armenia, Scotland, New Zealand, England, the US, India, China and Israel….including war, womens rights, Transgender, free speech, University of BrightonStamford, the woke church, Roger Federer, a new government in Israel and Ronald Reagan!

