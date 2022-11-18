Creation Economics Ethics Music Politics Sport

Quantum 225 – The Economy and Narratives of Virtue

In this week’s Quantum  we focus on the economy including –   how we look at news, Status Quo, John Lee Hooker, the Crypto scam, James Melville and narratives of virtue, Prof Jeffrey Sachs, Christy Moore, Schellenberger and Climate Change, Jordan Peterson, the G20, Keith Levene and the Clash, Corporate controls on advertising, the Qatari world cup and the Welsh, and the Spooky Men’s Chorale

For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place
The flood may bear me far
I hope to see my Pilot face to face
When I have crost the bar

1 comment

  1. I am so glad that Nicola Sturgeon expressed delight at Scotland’s boycott ( now known as personcott ) of the Qatar W.C.

    This is the political and sporting equivalent of Illiterates boycotting Libraries.

