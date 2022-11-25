Asia Bible Ethics Health Middle East Music Politics Scotland Sex and sexuality Sport USA

Quantum 226 – The Crown, the Cup, Covid in Nicaragua and Christianity in Qatar

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 226 – The Crown, the Cup, Covid in Nicaragua and Christianity in Qatar

On this week’s Quantum we have Bryan Ferry, the Crown, the Iranian and Welsh national anthems at the World Cup, Saudi and Japan, Gianni Infantino, religion in Qater, Twitter Hysteria, Personal Carbon Credit, the Dutch ‘carnival is over’, Covid in Nicaragua,  T-Rex, Mental illness and vaccines in Canada, Gambling, Earthquake in Indonesia,  War in Ukraine, Shooting in Colorado, Scottish Independence, The Bible not suitable for modern society,  and BitterSweet Symphony.

Listen to this weeks music on our November Spotify Playlist here 

Catch up on last week here – Quantum 225 – The Economy and Narratives of Virtue

Support Quantum here 

Further links below…

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *