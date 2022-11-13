St Peters Worship

Songs for Sunday 40 – We Will Feast in the House of Zion

theweefleaby
The St Peters Congregation sing Sandra McCracken’s beautiful hymn – about the time when weeping will be no more – and we will take part in the great feast. Hopefully this gives you a foretaste…

