Quantum 224 – The Red Ripple – from Sweet Home Alabama to Every Grain of Sand

This weeks Quantum  we examine the US mid-terms, Sweet Home Alabama, Democrats supporting Trumpists; De Santis and Trump;  Ethiopian Peace Deal; Cop 27; the Flying Lizards;  China and Billionaires Emissions; Greta and Get Oil Out; Gene Cotton;  Striking Nurses; ABC and Grooming; Senator Alex Antic; Church of England and SSM; Calvin Robinson and Chris Bryant; RC Priest suspended for preaching Catholic doctrine; Master and Commander; The Rest is History; Ian Wright’s Teacher; Every Grain of Sand.

  1. One wonders if the west at least has reached the level of Romans 1:28 and Rev 20:8-9 yet. Surely they are under a great and terrible delusion (2 Thess 2;10). I often ask myself how far this will go (any idea) and what we can do about it except lament? Today, I saw Anne Hathaway’s clip that “Abortion is a mercy”. I cant congratulate myself that I am not like them because if God hadnt opened my eyes I would have acted and spoken the same.

