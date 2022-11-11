Quantum 224 – The Red Ripple – from Sweet Home Alabama to Every Grain of Sand

This weeks Quantum we examine the US mid-terms, Sweet Home Alabama, Democrats supporting Trumpists; De Santis and Trump; Ethiopian Peace Deal; Cop 27; the Flying Lizards; China and Billionaires Emissions; Greta and Get Oil Out; Gene Cotton; Striking Nurses; ABC and Grooming; Senator Alex Antic; Church of England and SSM; Calvin Robinson and Chris Bryant; RC Priest suspended for preaching Catholic doctrine; Master and Commander; The Rest is History; Ian Wright’s Teacher; Every Grain of Sand.

