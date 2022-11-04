Ethics Europe Israel Justice Music Politics USA

Quantum 223 – Hypocrisy

In this week’s Quantum we look at hypocrisy throughout the world – and the solution!  With Hans Zimmer, Pascal, John Lennon, Brazilian Election, Israel, Denmark, the US Elections, Hilary Clinton, Pelosi, Led Zeppelin, Immigrants, Suella Braverman, Lord Frost on Abortion, Matt Hancock, South Korea, Sunwoojunga, Monty Python, Drax, Dutch Gas, the Simpsons, Sunak and Hinduism, Mormon Billions, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Si Knightly

