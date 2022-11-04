Quantum 223 – Hypocrisy

In this week’s Quantum we look at hypocrisy throughout the world – and the solution! With Hans Zimmer, Pascal, John Lennon, Brazilian Election, Israel, Denmark, the US Elections, Hilary Clinton, Pelosi, Led Zeppelin, Immigrants, Suella Braverman, Lord Frost on Abortion, Matt Hancock, South Korea, Sunwoojunga, Monty Python, Drax, Dutch Gas, the Simpsons, Sunak and Hinduism, Mormon Billions, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Si Knightly

One of the most shameful, inflammatory & dangerous statements I have seen from any politician purporting to represent a mainstream party. This othering is despicable & seeks to defect from Braverman’s own troubles & failure of UKGov to honour international obligations #saferoutes https://t.co/bl7ozFI0YT — Neil Gray MSP (@neilgraysnp) November 1, 2022

"I don't think it can be right that parliament can make it illegal to "seek to influence", "consistently occupy", or "inform/attempt to inform". And that's true whether it's at an abortion clinic or anywhere else." – @DavidGHFrost pic.twitter.com/qUTKyxtrnp — Lois McLatchie (@LoisMcLatch) November 1, 2022