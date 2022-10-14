Australia Films Health Justice Music Politics Sex and sexuality

Quantum 220 – The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 220 – The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

My favourite weekly podcast

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

A refreshing and very insightful podcast that looks at cultural and world events with. David is able to find fascinating stories from around the world that I would have otherwise not have found and provides thoughtful commentary that you will not find on mainstream media. Absolutely recommended.

This weeks Quantum  includes The Peatbog Faeries; Ukraine war; German Recession; Saudi and the US; Copper; Manchester – Christian Heavy Metal; Covid – Pfizer exposed; China and PPE;  Vaccines;  ‘We own the Science;  Turbines; Sticking to Picasso; Sir Tom Moore; Coal is Booming; Johnny Cash; Anglea Lansbury; Mermaids; Transgender from the Womb;  Graham Norton and John Cleese;  Emma; Dan Andrews ‘Kindness’;  Ricky Gervais;  Fight the Good Fight.

There are some incredible clips – either click the links above or below…

Catch up with last week here – 

Support Quantum here – 

October’s Quantum Spotify playlist here – 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.