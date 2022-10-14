Quantum 220 – The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐
A refreshing and very insightful podcast that looks at cultural and world events with. David is able to find fascinating stories from around the world that I would have otherwise not have found and provides thoughtful commentary that you will not find on mainstream media. Absolutely recommended.
This weeks Quantum includes The Peatbog Faeries; Ukraine war; German Recession; Saudi and the US; Copper; Manchester – Christian Heavy Metal; Covid – Pfizer exposed; China and PPE; Vaccines; ‘We own the Science; Turbines; Sticking to Picasso; Sir Tom Moore; Coal is Booming; Johnny Cash; Anglea Lansbury; Mermaids; Transgender from the Womb; Graham Norton and John Cleese; Emma; Dan Andrews ‘Kindness’; Ricky Gervais; Fight the Good Fight.
There are some incredible clips – either click the links above or below…
Catch up with last week here –
Support Quantum here –
October’s Quantum Spotify playlist here –
This was misinformation.pic.twitter.com/tLI3Emduq3
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 12, 2022