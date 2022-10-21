Africa Australia Ethics Justice Music Politics Sex and sexuality USA

Quantum 221 – Injustice

In this weeks Quantum we look at how injustice wrecks chaos and havoc; and where real justice can come from.  WIth Led Zepplin; Abortion in the US, Stacey Adams; Infanticide in Canada; Noel Richards;  Jeremy Hunt; Eritrea and Tigray; Ukraine war; Yo Soy La Locura; Race Shifters; Nigerian Floods; Woman refused hospital treatment; Keir Starmer and ‘misgendering’ hate crimes; Virginian attack on parents; Australian Christian Lobby; Mum’s Drag Queen Speech; Tom Petty; Ricky Gervais on Gratitude; Matt Redman – 10,000 Reasons.

