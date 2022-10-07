Australia Equality Music Politics Sport USA

Quantum 219 – Happiness and Hatred

In this week’s Quantum we look at our contrasting world – a world which is filled with hatred and yet also happiness.   We look at the ten songs that make you happiest; the Essendon affair; the Brazilian election; Chess cheating; Armenia, Russia and UkraineNorth Korea, Kamala and Japan; US debt; Indonesian football deaths;  the Panthers v. the Eels; The Quiet Girl; Loretta Lynn; and City Alight

