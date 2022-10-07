Quantum 219 – Happiness and Hatred

In this week’s Quantum we look at our contrasting world – a world which is filled with hatred and yet also happiness. We look at the ten songs that make you happiest; the Essendon affair; the Brazilian election; Chess cheating; Armenia, Russia and Ukraine; North Korea, Kamala and Japan; US debt; Indonesian football deaths; the Panthers v. the Eels; The Quiet Girl; Loretta Lynn; and City Alight

Catch up here – Quantum 218 – Has Fascism Returned to Italy?

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the music used in October’s podcasts on Spotify here

Hypocrisy and Hate in Anti-Christian Victoria – AP