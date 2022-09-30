Quantum 218 – Has Fascism Returned to Italy?

This weeks Quantum – Has fascism returned to Italy? We look at the reaction to the election of Giorgia Meloni; plus women rioting in Iran; the UK budget blues; Primark safe spaces; the Sussex police; can we fly to Fiji? Jacinda Ardhern and Free Speech; Averting Armageddon; Chess Scandal; Jerry Allison; Hilary Mantel; Brother Andrew; Coolio and How Great is our God…..

This is being described in the left western press as fascism. Looks a lot like clear speaking defining the critical issues facing western nations. Watch, or as I did read the captions, on this grab. A picture of how to speak out against the current cultural slide https://t.co/ly9mJtTMDy — Karl Faase (@karlfaase) September 26, 2022

This women was deliberately walked in on in a change room by multiple men in a newly unisex change room area. She still celebrates the shift to unisex, even though she was sexually assaulted in a way. That’s how deep woke brainwashing goes. pic.twitter.com/DyhLW4mchh — Stephen Chavura (@ChavuraStephen) September 25, 2022

She really is ridiculous and potentially dangerous. https://t.co/g7yDAsQDDr — Stephen Chavura (@ChavuraStephen) September 28, 2022