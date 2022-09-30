Books Creation Ethics Music Politics the Church

Quantum 218 – Has Fascism Returned to Italy?

theweefleaby
2 Comments on Quantum 218 – Has Fascism Returned to Italy?

This weeks Quantum – Has fascism returned to Italy?   We look at the reaction to the election of Giorgia Meloni;  plus women rioting in Iran; the UK budget blues; Primark safe spaces; the Sussex police; can we fly to Fiji?  Jacinda Ardhern and Free Speech; Averting Armageddon; Chess Scandal; Jerry Allison; Hilary Mantel; Brother Andrew; Coolio and How Great is our God…..

Listen on Spotify here – 

Or on Apple podcasts here – 

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 217 – The Funeral and the Sermon

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the Quantum Spotify September Playlist here – 

And further links below

 

 

2 comments

  1. No . The Leftist Media have labelled this lady a Fascist as an act of deflection.

    Her invoking of God , Family and Country , formerly a politician’s group sine qua non in pre War Europe and the USA , is regarded by Marxists as the worst trifecta imaginable .

    We should remember that Stalin , Castro , Chavez et al did not come to power by promising Tyranny , they came to power by promising Equality.

    Reply
  2. Pingback: Quantum - The Wee Flea Podcast - Has Fascism Returned to Italy? - ASK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: