Jesus Christ St Peters Theology Worship

Songs for Sunday 34 – See What a Morning

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Songs for Sunday 34 – See What a Morning

This week we sing See What a Morning – one of the great Easter hymns – from Getty and Townend….

Also on YouTube

Songs for Sunday 33 – Wake up my Soul – (Ps 103)

If you are missing the Coffee and Revelation you can get them on the ASK website here 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.