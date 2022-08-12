Quantum 211 – Hallelujah!

In this weeks Quantum we look at the world through the lens of Leonard Cohen and the documentary Hallelujah! Kenyan elections; which country is warming faster?; the Great Barrier Reef; Carbon Offsetting; Rain in Seoul; Olivia Newton John and Judith Durham; self-identifying disabled authors; trans and non trans athletes; Woke jobs for the ‘Brahmin Left; Tracy Ullman’s Woke Self Help Group; Glen Scrivener and Lousie Perry; June Spencer; Lauren Daigle; Spotify Playlist….with music from PSY, Barwick Green, Kenya, the Lord’s Prayer, the Seekers, Grease and of course Leonard Cohen.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 210 – Games and Wars, Heresy and Hope

Support us here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

And due to popular demand we have a new monthly Spotify playlist – here is August’s (so far!)…

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/49KGnITp4ydOqH4oeNnn7p?si=3f2419376cc24b9a