Quantum 210 – Games and Wars, Heresy and Hope

In this week’s Quantum we look at the Commonwealth Games, England’s women winning the European championships, Uwe Zeller, Pelosi in Taiwan, Ukraine grain; energy in the UK, Germany and Australia; Ayman al-Zawahiri; David Trimble; Ron Sider; Tavistock; Nuclear War; the Lambeth Conference; with music from Ukraine, the Beatles, Elvis, the Stones, Christian black metal from Crimson Moonlight and the new song from City Alight…

