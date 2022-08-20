Quantum 212 – Food, Failures and Fellowship

This week’s Quantum’s main subject is food – using grain for fuel; what food is good for you; espresso v cappuccino; the argumentum hystericum; Kenya; the Norwegian Walrus; Woke Corporations; The RAF halts recruiting white men; California v. Florida – education; the Langya virus; Irish media rules; new UK cycling laws; Graeme Souness on the Man’s Game; Hungarian Christian Rally; Australian Anglican Schism; Nicky Gumbels farewell sermon – with music from Queen, the Beatles, Oliver, Weird Al Yankovich, Top Gun, Pinter Bela and Dave Henderson….

Weird Al Yankovich – Eat it