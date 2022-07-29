Quantum 209 – Nudge Theory

This weeks Quantum looks at nudge theory which is one of the most important tools that governments use to try and control. This week we examine it with the help of Susan Michie; Radiohead; the WHO; Monkeypox; Climate Change; Measuring Temperatures; JJ Cale; Glen Frey; Inflated LGBT numbers; Albo and ScoMo; The Manly Seven; Yolanda Adams; the Lord’s Prayer in the Australian Parliament; Chestfeeding, Stonewall and Trimble; Mark Knopfler; Cannibalism; Ricky Gervais and Weak Atheist Arguments; Happiness; The Edwin Hawkins Singers.

