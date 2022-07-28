Coffee and Revelation 39 – The Great Tribulation

Revelation ch 7 v;13-14 – What is the Great Tribulation? How can we be washed white in the blood of the Lamb? How should we pray…? Why is this strange passage such a comfort?
“In this world we will have tribulation, but we will come out of it”.
Yes, and that is by faith, the hope we can have.
I agree, I’m not sure that it is helpful to compare our suffering to others. We sometimes hear this phrase “the persecuted church”. Well, in the west it’s unlikely that we will get dragged over hot coals, imprisoned, be sent to a “retraining centre” or face death for what we believe. But Jesus doesn’t give an option of not being persecuted – he says he comes not to bring peace but a sword. And the sword in the armour of God being the sword of the spirit, which is the word of God. We are to speak as if it is God speaking and serve in the power he provides. And yes, we will be hated, persecuted for doing that wherever we are but in doing so we share the suffering of Christ and his glory!
“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven” (Matt 5:11-12).
This being present tense suggests that there are not only rewards for enduring “the great tribulation” but also for the here and now.