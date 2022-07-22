Asia Australia Ethics Justice Music Politics Religion USA

Quantum 208 – London’s Burning – Prince Harry, the Saviour of America

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 208 – London’s Burning – Prince Harry, the Saviour of America

This weeks Quantum   

We  look at the heatwave in the UK; Prince Harry’s speech at the UN; Russia, Turkey and Iran ally; ‘Respect of Marriage’ Act in the US; Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon expose corrupt corporatism;  A Law Professor attacks law, reason and biology; Webster’s dictionary changes meaning of ‘female’; Drag Queen abuse; Victoria gambles; Japanese cults; Bono on ‘faith’; and In Christ Alone.With help from the Clash, the Iranian national anthem, the Proclaimers, the Kinks, the Moonies  and Alison Krauss with the Gettys.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 207 – The Great Reset

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.