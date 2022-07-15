Creation Economics Education Equality Ethics Europe Music Politics Sex and sexuality Technology USA

Quantum 207 – The Great Reset

This weeks Quantum looks at the Great Reset – Conspiracy Theory or Reality? 

We use the best dystopian rock songs to examine whats going on in the world – Barry Maguire, the Rolling Stones, the Doors, the Who, the Cranberries, and Bob Dylan.  Including Prince Charles, Klaus Schwab; Mark Rutte; Climate Change;  Germans Greens Support Coal;  The Tory Leadership election; The Sermon that brought down a Prime Minister;  World Population; Sri Lanka; the Uber Files; Japan Abe Assassination; the Telford Inquiry; School Sex Lessons in Washington; The Church of England and Women; the Homophobic Telescope; Matthew Parris; Christ’s Great Reset; and Celtic Worship.

