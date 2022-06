Revelation 2:8-11 – This is the shortest letter from Christ. Smyrna was a rich city but the Christians were poor – because they were Christians. And they were persecuted. Yet Christ calls them rich….why? We look at martyrdoms in Smyrna in the early Church and today…

