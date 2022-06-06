An apocalyptic sky from our apartment in Sydney tonight
Australia Bible Theology

Coffee and Revelation 1 – Introduction – Is this the End?

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Coffee and Revelation 1 – Introduction – Is this the End?
An apocalyptic sky from our apartment in Sydney tonight

We begin a new series ‘Coffee and Revelation’. We live in apocalyptic times so where better to turn than the Apocalypse – the book of Revelation. With a clip from Apocalypse now (used with permission).  Subscribe on YouTube or Vimeo.   (Please note that I won’t be posting these on this blog every day – they will be on the wee flea facebook, You Tube and Vimeo channels.  I’m trying to post them live at 5pm Australian time,  8am UK –  I will probably put a weeks worth every week here).

The Legacy of Melvin Tinker &#8211; CT

Coffee with Job 69 &#8211; Pure Gold and Melvin Tinker

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.