Coffee and Revelation 1 – Introduction – Is this the End?

We begin a new series ‘Coffee and Revelation’. We live in apocalyptic times so where better to turn than the Apocalypse – the book of Revelation. With a clip from Apocalypse now (used with permission). Subscribe on YouTube or Vimeo. (Please note that I won’t be posting these on this blog every day – they will be on the wee flea facebook, You Tube and Vimeo channels. I’m trying to post them live at 5pm Australian time, 8am UK – I will probably put a weeks worth every week here).

