Unbelievable Classic Replay: Antagonistic atheism: David Robertson vs Mike Lee

I was speaking at a conference on Saturday when one of the participants came up to me and asked how many ministers there were from Dundee called David Robertson! He was amazed because out on his walk that morning he had been listening to the Unbelievable podcast and he heard me. I was a bit surprised as I havn’t been on Unbelievable for a number of years – however it was what they called a ‘classic replay’. So classic I had forgotten about it! Anyway here it is – listening to it again I am reminded of how empty atheism is….It was also a special programme for me – the first one I did after being in hospital….which Justin also discusses. I must admit I miss my debates with the fundamentalist atheists – they tend to avoid them nowadays – mainly because they kept losing – and more importantly they keep providing opportunities for the Gospel! Anyway judge for yourselves….

“From May 2012, Mike Lee aka “The Religious Antagonist” was a US atheist who made YouTube videos mocking Christianity. His videos were popular but his approach earned him both praise and criticism from fellow atheists. David Robertson often interacts with atheists online and has earned himself the title “the wee flea” for his provocative interactions on the Dawkins website.They debated whether Mike’s approach is a helpful one. David accused Mike of emotional atheism and an incoherent view of Christianity. Mike said mocking Christianity was the best way of policing its power in the US.“