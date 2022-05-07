Australia Ethics Health Media Music Politics USA Worship

Quantum 197 – The Times they are a Changing – in America

This weeks Quantum   looks at Ukraine;  the Supreme Court and Abortion – Elizabeth Warren and Whoopi Goldberg; J D Vance; Elections in Scotland and Australia; Nicola Sturgeon on women; Barbie Kardashian;   Neil Oliver; Covid excess deaths;  Covid and the Super Rich; Elon Musk and Twitter; Transracialism; Van Morrison; Biden’s Disinformation Board; Liverpool and Franklin Graham; Jordan Peterson on Life; Ruth Campbell – Jesus minds and understands.

Transgender Special – Part 3 – What Can Be Done?

