Songs for Sunday 13 – You’re the Word of God the Father

This week we hear Townend’s ‘You’re the Word of God the Father’ – a modern, theologically and biblically rich Christ centred worship song. Superb…

 

Songs for Sunday 12 – Psalm 23

This is where we are staying and where I recorded this..

  1. Thanks! Encouraging as always. A former work contact said he would consider the possibility of a God to the North of the Erskine Bridge into the Highlands, but going the other direction made him less certain………..

    Page 19 of today’s Sunday Times has a fascinating report, if your C-19 status does not prevent access to get the paper.

