The ASK Podcast 17 – Faith and Politics – with Greg Sheridan.

In the midst of the Australian election – this seems an appropriate time to release our latest interview with Greg Sheridan.

In this ASK Podcast we continue our look at Greg Sheridan ‘Christians – the Urgent Case for Jesus’. The chapter – Light and Shadow in the Heart of Leaders – looks at the influence of Christianity on politics. We look at the influence of Jacques Maritain – a Christian French philosopher – on the UN Declaration of Human Rights. Adam Smith and the Wealth of Nations. The role of Christianity in democracy. Are there Christian political positions? How do we care for the poor? Kim Beazley, Tony Blair. The large number of Australian religious politicians. We discuss the faith of Scott Morrison – Prime Minister. John Anderson – National party leader Bill Hayden, Labor – former atheist . Peter Cosgrove, former governer general. We also look at Pentecostalism, the connection between Planet Shakers and the Benedictines!

https://theaskproject.podbean.com/e/the-ask-podcast-17-christian-faith-and-political-leaders-with-greg-sheridan/

Also on YouTube here

