Quantum 182 – The Covid 19 Special – The Origins, Reactions and Lessons

This weeks Quantum – tries to take a broader look at Covid – where it began, how it was reported on, the science, how various nations tried to deal with it and the response of the Church – with the BBC, the CCP,  Omicron, Adam Schwab, Sherri Markson, Anders Tegnall, Jordan Peterson, Sunetra Gupta, Tom Holland, Nicola Sturgeon,  Brazil, UK, USA, Australia, Germany,  – with help from the Beatles, Jackson Browne and Sons of Korah….

And this brilliant essay!

https://www.nature.com/articles/35088152?fbclid=IwAR08meqV5-hRORqLBTQljayNirbLgmP8cv46sPTYdm7mNP7WDGvYCxMA7xw

 

 

