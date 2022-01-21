Quantum 182 – The Covid 19 Special – The Origins, Reactions and Lessons

This weeks Quantum – tries to take a broader look at Covid – where it began, how it was reported on, the science, how various nations tried to deal with it and the response of the Church – with the BBC, the CCP, Omicron, Adam Schwab, Sherri Markson, Anders Tegnall, Jordan Peterson, Sunetra Gupta, Tom Holland, Nicola Sturgeon, Brazil, UK, USA, Australia, Germany, – with help from the Beatles, Jackson Browne and Sons of Korah….

And this brilliant essay!

Book of the Year – What Really Happened in Wuhan? – A Review

