Quantum 181 – Who Guards the Guardians? Bread of Heaven – with Welsh and Dutch!

In this week’s Quantum we look at Boris’s apology; the VIP lane; the infantilisation of society – how to climb a ladder in Victoria;  Johnny Cash; Inflation; Myanmar; Twitter in Nigeria; Flo RIda; the Gay Cake Case; Disability and Abortion; Eminem and Ed Sheeran; Indiana Jones; Rewriting Enid Blyton;  Welsh Government, Speech and Singing; Don’t Look Up; Sydney Poitier;  Scottish Baptist Heresy; The Archbishop of Canterbury’s New Year Address; The Decline of Church in the Netherlands; Michael McIntyre; Bread of Heaven….

  1. “that whoever could make two ears of corn, or two blades of grass, to grow upon a spot of ground where only one grew before, would deserve better of mankind, and do more essential service to his country, than the whole race of politicians put together.” Thanks for pointing out the Justin Welby video. It’s interesting at many levels! He even manages to name Jesus, at least once, in the final 30 seconds. On reflection, though, it’s an interesting talk, which draws to mind famous words from Jonathan Swift. Are fresh water, vaccination and enough food, pro-life interventions?

