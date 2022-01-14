Quantum 181 – Who Guards the Guardians? Bread of Heaven – with Welsh and Dutch!

In this week’s Quantum we look at Boris’s apology; the VIP lane; the infantilisation of society – how to climb a ladder in Victoria; Johnny Cash; Inflation; Myanmar; Twitter in Nigeria; Flo RIda; the Gay Cake Case; Disability and Abortion; Eminem and Ed Sheeran; Indiana Jones; Rewriting Enid Blyton; Welsh Government, Speech and Singing; Don’t Look Up; Sydney Poitier; Scottish Baptist Heresy; The Archbishop of Canterbury’s New Year Address; The Decline of Church in the Netherlands; Michael McIntyre; Bread of Heaven….

Catch up with last weeks Quantum here – Quantum 180 – Ten Predictions for 2022

