Quantum 180 – Ten Predictions for 2022

For this first Quantum podcast of the New Year – we look ahead at what might happen in 2022. We include – Russia, Ukraine, China, North Korea, Covid, Djokovic, Climate Change, the Gnostic Wars, the Who, Mexico, Cancel Culture, Israel, the US, the UK, Scotland, France, David Bowie, K-Pop, the Queen and finish with a great song from the Byrds.

