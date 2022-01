Ch34:16-30 – If you have understanding you will know that the God of Justice brings down the mighty who forget him and who oppress the poor. Elihu’s argument is a powerful and relevant one for today – if only our rulers would heed it! I hope to take a break for two weeks holiday (covid test permitting!) so see you for no. 106 on the 31st!

Coffee with Job 104 – Unthinkable!