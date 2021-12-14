Coffee with Job 82 – The Plague and Who is He in Yonder Stall?

Job 27:11-23 – As Job prays for himself to be vindicated and his enemies proved wrong – he reflects amongst other things on the plague –

I also give some quotes from Camus’s the plague – including – “Everybody knows that pestilences have a way of recurring in the world, yet somehow we find it hard to believe in ones that crash down on our heads from a blue sky. There have been as many plagues as wars in history, yet always plagues and wars take people equally by surprise.” “We tell ourselves that pestilence is a mere bogy of the mind, a bad dream that will pass away. But it doesn’t always pass away and, from one bad dream to another, it is men who pass away.” “They fancied themselves free, and no one will ever be free so long as there are pestilences.”

And our carol is the wonderful ‘Who is he in yonder stall? ” again from Colin Buchanan.

Coffee with Job 81 – What Hope Have the Godless?