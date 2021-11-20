Unbelievable – Does Music Point to God?

I listen regularly to the Unbelievable podcast – and indeed have often appeared on it – although not in recent years – and I suspect because it is owned by Premier I won’t be on it any time soon! Still love the show though. I got a surprise a few weeks ago when I found I was on it! But it was this episode from ten years ago (before I started blogging!) being rebroadcast as a ‘classic’. I thoroughly enjoyed discussing this – it showed to me the emptiness of atheism and the apologetic of beauty! I hope you enjoy it as much as I did….you can listen to it here or by clicking on the embedded link below…let me know your thoughts…

“First broadcast in March 2011. David Robertson contends that the joy and meaning we experience in music is a pointer beyond itself to an ultimate source of joy and meaning in God. He engaged with atheist musician Gordon Livesey who contends that while we all experience emotions and meaning in music, it ultimately can be explained in scientific terms alone.”

