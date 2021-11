Job 21:17-21 – How often is the lamp of the wicked snuffed out? What if the wicked live long and prosper. Is there justice? Today we look at the answers to that….two quotes from The Dawkins Letters and a short film clip from Downfall included.

Also on YouTube – here

Was Hitler a Christian?

On Writing the Dawkins Letters

Coffee with Job 64 – Why do the Wicked Prosper?