The ASK Podcast 4 – Being the Bad Bishop – with Rod Chiswell

The Australian newspaper had a real hatchet piece on Bishop Rod Chiswell of Armidale – or at least that is how I saw it – so I wrote this piece https://theweeflea.com/2021/10/16/the… and then Rod and I had this discussion. This is the first time we have spoken. I hope you find it as enlightening and helpful as I did. I found him to be a lovely and gracious man – the polar opposite of the impression given from the newspaper article. As he observed what happened to him is a prime example of what Steve McAlpine writes about in his book ‘Being the Bad Guys’. Hence the title of this edition of the ASK podcast

