Quantum 171 – He‘s Got the Whole World in His Hands – including Cleo, Cop26, Brandon, Terry and Jordan,

This weeks Quantum….

This week we look at the story of Cleo Smith, the happenings, hysteria and hyperbole of Cop26; David Starkey and Greta; Eastenders; Johnny Cash; Linda Ronstadt;  a new authoritarianism emerges in Victoria;  Terry Gilliam gets cancelled; What is ‘Lets Go Brandon?’;  Biden loses;  a bizarre interfaith service in Glasgow; Jordan Peterson’s Prayer; The ASK Podcast and Psalm 91 with Sons of Korah.

 

