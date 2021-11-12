Quantum 172 – A Hard Rain‘s Gonna Fall – China, the US, East Timor, Belarus, North Korea, the UK

This weeks Quantum
This week we look at Bryan Ferry – Cop26 – China/.USA – Reporting Climate Catastrophe – Indoctrinating Children – Pink Floyd – Greta – Wind Kite Turbines – Jetting Elites – Ethiopia – East Timor – Belarus – North Korea – Covid – Van Morrison – C S Lewis Film – Abba – Cambridge Union Blacklist – Harvey Milk Warship – Bethel Church reverses Ageing – The Gypsy Church – The Atheist Hole – When I Survey with Haydyn Jones.
