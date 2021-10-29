Quantum 170 – Putin on the Woke West – including Russia, Sudan, Kenya, Japan, the US, India, the UK, Australia, China, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa,

On this weeks Quantum we look at some Squid Games follow up, a great ‘Dad’ story from Louisiana; the coup in Sudan; the Japanese royal wedding; a rapping priest and politicians in Kenya; Jordan Peterson on Health Authoritarianism; the complexities of Climate Change; the Reality of Heat pumps; Boris Johnson’s Fantasies; an incredible speech from Putin; Quinten de Kock; Apple and Olive Tree in China; Hillsong and Celebrity; the genius of Michael Madhusudhan Dutt; the banning of Michael Leunig, Bill Bailey on Australia; the ASK Podcast, and Maureen Macleod. (see also the links below)..
Quantum 169 – The Squid Game Special
Quantum 165 – It’s Not Easy Being Green – A Climate Change Special
Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea