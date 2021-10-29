Africa Asia Australia Christianity Ethics Health Politics Sport the Church USA

Quantum 170 – Putin on the Woke West – including Russia, Sudan, Kenya, Japan, the US, India, the UK, Australia, China, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa,

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 170 – Putin on the Woke West – including Russia, Sudan, Kenya, Japan, the US, India, the UK, Australia, China, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa,

On this weeks Quantum  we look at some Squid Games follow up, a great ‘Dad’ story from Louisiana;  the coup in Sudan; the Japanese royal wedding; a rapping priest and politicians in Kenya;  Jordan Peterson on Health Authoritarianism; the complexities of Climate Change;   the Reality of Heat pumps;  Boris Johnson’s Fantasies;  an incredible speech from Putin;  Quinten de Kock;  Apple and Olive Tree in China;  Hillsong and Celebrity;  the genius of Michael Madhusudhan Dutt; the banning of Michael Leunig, Bill Bailey on Australia; the ASK Podcast,  and Maureen Macleod.   (see also the links below)..

Quantum 169 – The Squid Game Special

Quantum 165 &#8211; It&#8217;s Not Easy Being Green &#8211; A Climate Change Special

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *