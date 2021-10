This week we look at mortification – which sounds dreadful. But in v.12-13 of Romans 8 Paul explains why it is so important. in Christianity we do not put to death other people – we put to death our sins. The way to life is through death – those who seek just the life of this world are on their way to eternal death….

