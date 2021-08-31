Coffee with Job – 7 – Friends

Todays Coffee with Job – looks at his friends….

“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” Thomas Aquinas.

“Friendship improves happiness and abates misery, by the doubling of our joy and the dividing of our grief. ” Cicero

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” Seneca

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”Walter Winchell

And this hymn was of course referenced:

The Romans Road to Real Hope 1 – No Condemnation