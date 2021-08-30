Read the whole Psalm:

Why was it, sea, that you fled? Why, Jordan, did you turn back? 6 Why, mountains, did you leap like rams, you hills, like lambs? 7 Tremble, earth, at the presence of the Lord, at the presence of the God of Jacob, 8 who turned the rock into a pool, the hard rock into springs of water.

This is a short song which reminds us through the history of Israel, that our God is so mighty that he makes the mountains and hills skip like rams, and the sea flee. So we pray that he would make this plague flee…..!

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – There have been 216, 345,172 cases (+4,547,063). There are now 4,500,158 (+ 69,388) deaths of people with covid. The US, Iran, France, UK are all seeing substantial increases. Indonesia, Nepal and India have seen large drops. The most concerning is Israel which, despite one of the highest vaccinations rates in the world is experiencing a substantial fourth wave of Covid.

2. Australia – There have been 51,256 cases in total. (up 7,228). The country is slowly coming to terms with the fact that Covid is here to stay.

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 374 +129 3 0 NSW 24,585 +6,558 143 +18 NT 201 +1 0 0 QLD 1,978 +14 7 0 SA 871 +2 4 0 TAS 235 + 0 13 0 VIC 21,445 +481 820 0 WA 1,086 +23 9 0

NSW is now over 1,000 cases every day. The lockdown in Victoria has just been extended. But bear in mind that the rate of deaths of those with Covid has rapidly dropped. And the situation is still relatively small compared with much of the rest of the world. For example Scotland (pop. 5 million) had as many cases in one day as Australia (pop. 25 million) did in this past week. And Scotland is 80% double vaccinated. There have been 1,662,188 tests in the past week. There are 888 people in hospital (+285) with 140 in ICU (+33). There are 16,852 active cases (+5,895).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 5.18 billion vaccine doses (+270 million). 67 doses for every 100 people. Australia now has 18.4 million (73 per 100 people) – +1.9 million in one week. Last week in NSW there were 850,000 vaccinations. Israel is now offering a third dose.

4. Church – The Connect 21 conference is on this week – with representatives from Christian media and churches from all over the country and beyond. Pray for a profitable and encouraging week as we seek to connect church, media and community. https://mediaarts.org.au/connect21-monday/

5. Personal and Family – Remember those who are struggling financially – especially those who are part of the ‘gig’ economy and are now out of work.

A Prayer of Repentance: Lord we confess the arrogance of humanity. We think we can control the world – but you are the one who can cause mountains to move – not us. Teach us true humility and enable us to trust not only in your power but also in your goodness. In Jesus name, Amen.

Song:

This is a rather wonderful old fashioned version of a couple of great ‘chorus’s’. Love the Belfast enthusiasm – for all ages! This old world is not my home, and give me oil in my lamp.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: Lord, in the midst of all the gloom and confusion, you remain unchanging. You are constantly love. You are constantly just. You are constantly mercy. And so we come to you in praise and prayer. Loving and just Lord, have mercy on us, in the name of Jesus, Amen.

