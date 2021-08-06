Quantum 158 – Its the End of the World as we Know it – including Belarus, Lockdowns, Auschwiz, Alison Krauss and much more.

This week we look at Belarus, Peru, Iran, Christians at the Olympics; YouTube bans Sky News; Indonesian Covid deaths; Australian lockdowns; Bagpipe torture; Masks in Scottish clubs and churches; Auschwitz guard; BBC Womens Hour; ZZ Top; Kenneth Ferguson and the Robertson Trust; Brian Houston Charged; Tasmania and the End of the World; The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill; Alison Krauss.

You can listen to it here – or here

Here are the lyrics from the Alison Krauss song –

Alison Krauss and Union Station

from the Grammy Award winning 1997 album ‘So Long So Wrong’

I’ve trusted in You, Jesus, to save me from my sin

Heaven is the place I call my home

But I keep on getting caught up in this world I’m living in

And Your voice it sometimes fades before I know

Hurtin’ brings my heart to You, crying with my need

Depending on Your love to carry me

The love that shed His blood for all the world to see

This must be the reason for it all

Hurtin’ brings my heart to You, a fortress in the storm

When what I wrap my heart around is gone

I give my heart so easily to the ruler of this world

When the one who loves me most will give me all

In all the things that cause me pain You give me eyes to see

I do believe but help my unbelief

I’ve seen hard times and I’ve been told

There is a reason for it all