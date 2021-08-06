Quantum 158 – Its the End of the World as we Know it – including Belarus, Lockdowns, Auschwiz, Alison Krauss and much more.

This week we look at Belarus, Peru, Iran, Christians at the Olympics; YouTube bans Sky News; Indonesian Covid deaths; Australian lockdowns; Bagpipe torture; Masks in Scottish clubs and churches; Auschwitz guard; BBC Womens Hour; ZZ Top; Kenneth Ferguson and the Robertson Trust; Brian Houston Charged; Tasmania and the End of the World; The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill; Alison Krauss.
You can listen to it here
Here are the lyrics from the Alison Krauss song –
There isn’t any wonder that I fall
Why do we suffer, crossing off the years
There must be a reason for it all
I’ve trusted in You, Jesus, to save me from my sin
Heaven is the place I call my home
But I keep on getting caught up in this world I’m living in
And Your voice it sometimes fades before I know
Hurtin’ brings my heart to You, crying with my need
Depending on Your love to carry me
The love that shed His blood for all the world to see
This must be the reason for it all
Hurtin’ brings my heart to You, a fortress in the storm
When what I wrap my heart around is gone
I give my heart so easily to the ruler of this world
When the one who loves me most will give me all
In all the things that cause me pain You give me eyes to see
I do believe but help my unbelief
I’ve seen hard times and I’ve been told
There is a reason for it all