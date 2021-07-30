Africa Australia Britain Education Ethics Health Media Music Politics the Church

Quantum 157 – The One for Intelligent Listeners – including the Olympics, Californian madness and Hatun Tush

theweefleaby
2 Comments on Quantum 157 – The One for Intelligent Listeners – including the Olympics, Californian madness and Hatun Tush

This week we look at Nicola Sturgeon and Intelligence; Tunisia; Iran and water; North and South Korea; Imagine at the Olympics; Taipai or Taiwan; Norway’s Beach Volleyball team; Covid in Indonesia, Australian and the UK; Victorian Ethics; Californian Medical School Madness; Ash Sarkar and Abortion; Peter Green and Albatross; Javid’s Apology; Churchhill;  Proof for Judges; Hatun Tush; Facebook Churches; Top Ten Podcasts; The Good News; Matt Boswell and Matt Papa – Going Home. 

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-157-the-one-for-intelligent-listeners-including-the-olympics-californian-madness-and-hatun-tush/

 

Quantum 156 – Time to Sing – including the BBC, Canada, Israel, Samoa, India, Darfur and Woke Coke

Support Quantum here –

https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Lockdowns, vaccines and COVID-19 ad campaigns – ‘God Forbid’ – ABC Radio Show

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 comments

  1. David, please check your facts. This is what is ‘allowed’ in Victoria:

    ‘you can visit a private residence to provide caregiving to a person who ordinarily resides at that private residence.

    Caregiving includes care for sick or elderly relatives, and people who might have particular needs because of their age, infirmity, disability, illness, a chronic health condition or because of matters relating to their health (such as mental health or pregnancy).’

    Reply

    1. I did check and the fact still stands. You can go to a brothel or to a pub (not just to provide care) but you cannot visit your family (unless for special reasons). Please stop your nitpicking. It’s so petty…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: