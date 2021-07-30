Quantum 157 – The One for Intelligent Listeners – including the Olympics, Californian madness and Hatun Tush

This week we look at Nicola Sturgeon and Intelligence; Tunisia; Iran and water; North and South Korea; Imagine at the Olympics; Taipai or Taiwan; Norway’s Beach Volleyball team; Covid in Indonesia, Australian and the UK; Victorian Ethics; Californian Medical School Madness; Ash Sarkar and Abortion; Peter Green and Albatross; Javid’s Apology; Churchhill; Proof for Judges; Hatun Tush; Facebook Churches; Top Ten Podcasts; The Good News; Matt Boswell and Matt Papa – Going Home.
