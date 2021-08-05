Books Education Ethics science

Another Prescient Prophecy from CS Lewis

I came across this prescient prophecy from C S Lewis’s That Hideous Strength – a book I have long regarded as one of the most prophetic I have ever read.   We see much of it coming true in our day…it’s the ‘educated’ people who are largely the gullible, non-sceptical, non-thinking who believe that the Emperor is marvellously clothed!  How else can you explain the elites belief in transgender ideology (and much more!)…

