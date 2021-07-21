Lockdowns, vaccines and COVID-19 ad campaigns – ‘God Forbid’ – ABC Radio Show

Last week I recorded this show with James Carleton on ABC Radio National. My other panellists were Phoebe Roth and Mobinah Ahmed. You can here the whole show either on the link above or just clicking this player. My voice was quite weak and it was difficult not being in the studio. However, James is a superb presenter and I hope the show was helpful.

The following is the write up from the ABC website. Things can change rapidly during a pandemic, with Sydney’s lockdown extended and Victoria entering its fifth. But does the vaccine rollout give reason to hope? In this hot potatoes edition of God Forbid, James Carleton and the panel examine the impacts of the Delta variant – and the vaccine rollout – on local, national and international levels. In this episode: Sydney’s COVID breakout – with the highly infectious Delta variant – started in the wealthier eastern suburbs and the CBD, but has since spread to Sydney’s multicultural south west. What additional rules has the government enforced in this area, and how are locals responding? The Australian government has released a confronting COVID-19 ad targeted at Sydneysiders. The advert features a young woman gasping for air on a hospital bed, but critics and experts are saying that the ad’s message is confusing and unclear. The UK currently has one of the highest vaccination rates around the world. As a result, England’s lockdown is reaching its end with many COVID restrictions easing on Monday July 19. So, at what point during Australia’s vaccine rollout should we do the same?

Duration: 54min 7sec

Rev David Robertson is a religious commentator, blogger at ‘The Wea Flea’ and a former Moderator of the Free Church of Scotland. David is now in Sydney, working with Australian churches. Previously, he was a founding member of the breakaway Social Democrats, which split from the UK Labour Party.

Phoebe Roth is currently the deputy editor of health and medicine at The Conversation. She has a master’s in health journalism and has previously worked for the Australian Jewish News.

Mobinah Ahmad is the managing editor of the Australian Muslim Times (AMUST) which reports on local, national and international news. She’s also an executive officer of the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry NSW and works with the Australian Human Rights Commission.

James Carleton

