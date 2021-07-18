Dad’s Funeral Service and Burial in Full

This the video of the whole of the service for Dad. Thanks to Alasdair Rhind undertakers for producing this. Thanks to all who participated – not least Calum the minister of Rosskeen, John the praise leader and of course, Andrew our son. His sermon was outstanding.

If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing (its just under one hour) I would suggest looking at the following:

Ps 16 to the tune Golden Hill moves me to tears everytime (2:00)

My eulogy and Annabels prayer (4;30)

Andrews sermon on 1 Thessalonians 4 (20:00)

The burial in Portmahomack (46:30). It is such a beautiful setting and it was such a beautiful day.

I have been meditating a lot on Psalm 119 – and especially verse 28.

“My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to your word”

The Lord answered that prayer this day…..

