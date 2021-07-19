One of the things that strikes me about the way our leaders handle Covid is the lack of humility and the hubris that thinks we can control this thing. In the UK on ‘freedom day’ Boris Johnson has to self-isolate because his health secretary has Covid. Here in Australia, the various Premiers try to outdo one another in boasting about how they are better than other States or in seeking to blame one another. Almost nowhere do we hear political (or even Christian) leaders call us to prayer. This is why I think these prayer notes are so important – we need to implore the Lord to stay his hand, to have mercy and to heal our lands. Here are this weeks published first on the Christians United website –

“But you, Sovereign LORD, help me for your name’s sake; out of the goodness of your love, deliver me. For I am poor and needy, and my heart is wounded within me. (v 26 and 27)

This is the strongest of what are known as the imprecatory psalms. For this reason, some think that this goes against the spirit of the Gospel. Yet this is a psalm that is cited in the New Testament as the inspired word of God (see Acts 1). The psalmist is being realistic – and he is leaving justice to God – and not taking it upon himself. He describes himself as ‘a man of prayer’ (v.4). Sometimes it is appropriate to ask God to deal with our enemies. And surely, although we desire their salvation, it is never wrong to ask for justice? Maybe it is a lot better to ask the Lord to deal with our enemies than seek to deal with them ourselves!

” Luther was wont to call prayers the leeches of his cares and sorrows; they suck out the bad blood.” (John Favel)

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 190,351,505 (up 3,666,601 – an increase of 25%). Indonesia has overtaken Brazil and India as the country with the largest increase in cases – 50,000 per day. India has seen a substantial drop as have Sweden and Nepal -with the US, Spain, the Netherlands, Iraq, Bangladesh, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UK now seeing increases because of the Delta variant.

2. Australia – There have been 31,898 cases in total (up 795 compared with 654 the week before).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 0 (+0) 3 0 NSW 6,942 + 599 (+301) 58 +3 NT 191 +3 (+3) 0 0 QLD 1,754 +71 (+55) 7 0 SA 819 +12 (+7) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,785 +63 (+12) 820 0 WA 1,037 +2 (+5) 9 0

Both NSW and Victoria are in lockdown. Today Victoria recorded another 13 cases – NSW had 98. The number has been steady for a few says – neither increasing nor decreasing. South West Sydney remains the major centre in NSW.

There are 116 people in hospital (+3) with 20 in ICU (+3). There have been 923,794 tests in the past week with 0.1% being positive. There are 1267 active cases (+602).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have 3.61 billion doses (+210 million). Australia has just over ten million. With another million Pfizer doses arriving this week. Israel is now reporting that the Pfizer vaccine is considerably less effective against the Delta variant. Chile has a high dosage rate, but it appears that much of this is the Chinese vaccine which is only about 50% effective.

4. Church – There are many churches who are facing the frustration of cancelled events and uncertainty about the future. Pray for wisdom for organisers and clarity from politicians – insofar as they can give such.

5. Personal and Family – Pray for parents in NSW and Victoria who are again having to home-school.

A Prayer of Repentance: Our Father in Heaven, we confess that we have in some ways taken this plague too lightly and in others too seriously. We have taken it too lightly because we thought that we could manage it and deal with it. We have taken it too seriously because we forget that, whilst it is out of our control, it is not out of yours. And so we pray that you would have mercy upon us. That you would stop this plague – and that in the midst of worry, illness and death – we would know that you are our peace, health and life, In Jesus Name, Amen.

His mercy is more – sang by Matt Papa and Matt Boswell. Keith Getty.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: With my mouth I will greatly extol the LORD; in the great throng of worshipers I will praise him. 31 For he stands at the right hand of the needy, to save their lives from those who would condemn them.

Thank you Jesus.