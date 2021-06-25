Quantum 152 – Including Abuse…Swearing…and some Great News!

This week we have the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Tea; Anglican Abuse; Hong Kong; Taiwanese Chips; Sweden; Climate Change in London; Swearing; The Top Ten Most Expensive Cities for Ex-Pats; Turkmenistan; Barnaby Joyce and John Anderson; Ed Davey; Euthanasia in Scotland; Laurel Hubbard; Dengue Fever; Jon Stewart on Wuhan; Ronaldo and Coke; Raheem Stirling; Enid Blyton; Brendan O’Neill; Humza Yousaf; Alistair Begg; and Nightbird.

https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2021/18-june/news/world/australia-anglican-women-more-likely-to-suffer-domestic-violence?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1624234195

https://theweeflea.com/2021/06/17/28347/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/06/21/swedens-government-topples-prime-minister-loses-historic-no/

Top Ten Most expensive cites for expats to live.

Euthanasia – https://www.holyrood.com/news/view,assisted-dying-bill-lodged-disabled-msp-brands-proposal-dangerous

Fairplay for Women – https://fairplayforwomen.com/campaigns/sports-campaign/

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57417219

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9704235/BBC-sparks-discrimination-row-banning-white-people-applying-18-000-trainee-job.html

https://twitter.com/mikepilav/status/1407396957795012612?s=20

Nightbird – https://www.youtube.com/wQatch?v=CZJvBfoHDk0&t=222s

A line from my favourite poem says this:

“There’ll be days like this, my mama said,

When you open your hands to catch,

And wind up with only blisters and bruises…

When your boots fill with rain,

and you’ll be up to your knees in disappointment.

And those are the very days you have all the more reason to say thank you

Because there’s nothing more beautiful

than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline,

no matter how many times it is sent away.”

I haven’t come as far as I’d like, in understanding the things that have happened this year. But here’s one thing I do know: when it comes to pain, God isn’t often in the business of taking it away…

I am still reeling, drenched in sorrow. I am still begging, bargaining, demanding, disappearing. And I guess that means I have all the more reason to say thank you, because God is drawing near to me.”

Quantum 151 – Including…GB News, K Pop, and the Properties of Tea

https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea