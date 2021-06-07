Covid Prayer Guide – 7th June – Ps 104, Shane and Shane, Flavel, Facts, Figures and Prayers

“He that shows a hard heart, unaffected with the dangers and miseries of souls, can never show a commission from Christ to authorise him for ministerial work” (Flavel)

“He makes grass grow for the cattle, and plants for people to cultivate— bringing forth food from the earth:winethat gladdens human hearts, oil to make their faces shine, and bread that sustains their hearts.”This is a wonderful creation Psalm – holistic and spiritual. Many in our society are deeply concerned about the future of the planet, but they miss out on one vital component – the Creator and the Sustainer of it all. Creation without the Creator cannot survive. Perhaps the first thing we need to do is remember our Creator in the days of our youth! Those of us who are His people need to care for the creation and worship the Creator. Worshipping the creation is a disaster. Worshipping the Creator and ignoring the creation is sin. Let us follow the teaching of this Psalm – care for the creation and worship the Creator.

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 173,191,986. The number of deaths of people with Covid 3,725,982. Peru’s death figures have now been revised upwards so that it is, per capita, the highest in the world. Countries like Taiwan who had largely succeeded in keeping it out are now experiencing more cases because of the ‘Delta’ (Indian) variant.

2. Australia – There have been 30,175 cases in total (up 77 compared with 87 the week before).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 0 (+0) 3 0 NSW 5,595 + 10 (+28) 54 0 NT 173 +0 (+2) 0 0 QLD 1,632 +31 (+17) 7 0 SA 764 +10 (+6) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,635 +42 (+47) 820 0 WA 1,018 +1 (+1) 9 0

The lockdown in Victoria continues (although eased in regional Victoria) – today another 11 cases have been announced in Melbourne. There are 16 people in hospital (-3) with 0 in ICU (+0). There were 554,493 tests with 0.2% positive. There are 137 active cases (+35).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 2.09 billion vaccines (+250 million). In Australia it is almost 5 million dozes – 20% of the population. Three American senators visited Taiwan this week with 750,000 dozes. The Taiwanese say that the Chinese Communist Party are seeking to prevent them getting vaccines.

4. Church – There is a real need for churches to collectively repent and return to the Lord. The world talks about ‘resetting’. We need to go much further. We need renewal that comes through repentance.

5. Personal and Family – Some families are struggling financially and not just because of Covid. Pray for those who feel the pressures and strains when there are financial pressures.

A Prayer of Repentance: O Lord, we confess that so often we enjoy the fruits of your Creation and do not express our thankfulness to you, the Creator. You give us so much – we enjoy your bounty and your grace. Help us to give thanks to you the Father who gives us all things richly to enjoy. And may we be real stewards of your creation. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Song: This is a great version of Psalm 46 – sung by Shane and Shane at the US National Day of Prayer last week.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving:

I will sing to the LORD all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live. 34 May my meditation be pleasing to him, as I rejoice in the LORD. (Ps 104:33-34)

The cover photo is from the Bald Hill Headland – South of Sydney, looking South towards Wollongong.