Last week I had the pleasure of doing an interview on Rhema Radio on the Central Coast – it amazes me that almost 25% of Australian adults listen to Christian radio – and every area has their own version. Rhema extends across the country. Anyway this interview really ended up as a personal testimony….enjoy – if you are interested!

Here are a couple of other radio shows I have done here….

Vision Radio – Twenty Twenty – What Are We Missing By Not Gathering for Church?

What is Hell and Does Anyone Go There? ABC Radio Show