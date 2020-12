This is the second seminar from the Belgrave Heights Convention – Euthanasia and the Evangel…I think this will be the main line of attack for progressives this coming year. There were loads of questions.

Yesterdays is here – Communicating the Gospel to Modern Pagans – Lessons from Pascal – Belgrave Heights Christian Convention

The book I refer to is Understanding Suicide and Euthanasia by Eryl Davies.

Debates Don’t Change Anything? – Euthanasia Debate Abertay University – 7th March 2016